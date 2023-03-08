Last Sunday, Juventus returned home empty-handed following a 0-1 defeat at the hands of their Roman hosts.

While it wasn’t a terrible display from Max Allegri’s men, their inability to put the ball in the back of the net cost them dearly, as a vicious strike from Gianluca Mancini was enough to sway the tide in the Giallorossi’s favor.

Therefore, Calciomercato chose two Juventus strikers in the flop formation of Serie A round 25, albeit for different reasons.

The first is Dusan Vlahovic who couldn’t find enough space in the final third. The Serbian forward also seemed to be reluctant to shoot when given the opportunity.

On the other hand, Moise Kean makes for an obvious choice. The Italian’s cameo lasted for 40 seconds. After coming in for Juan Cuadrado in the final minutes, he reacted to Mancini’s provocative challenge with a deliberate leg kick, earning himself one of the fastest red cards in the league’s history.

The flop formation also includes Roma wingback Nicola Zalewski who struggled to contain Filip Kostic before getting hauled off.

Serie A Round 25 Flops (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi (Cremonese); Erlic (Sassuolo), Ruan (Sassuolo), Tomori (Milan); Zalewski (Roma), Sabiri (Sampdoria), Schouten (Bologna), Rebic (Milan); De Ketelaere (Milan); Kean (Juventus), Vlahovic (Juventus)