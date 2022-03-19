Two Juventus strikers risk suspension ahead of Inter clash

This Sunday, Juventus will attempt to put their European woes behind them and extend their domestic positive streak.

The Bianconeri currently sit fourth in the table, with many observers considering them as Scudetto contenders, even if they remain outsiders for now.

Max Allegri’s men will host Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium for their final fixture ahead of the upcoming international break.

However, a major clash awaits Juventus right after the restart, as Inter arrive to Turin on the third of April.

According to TuttoJuve, two strikers risk missing out on the Derby d’Italia with a one-match suspension.

The men in question are Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata. The pair must absolutely avoid bookings during Sunday’s encounter against Salernitana, as any misstep could cost them dearly.

The rules state that every five yellow cards result in a one-match ban. The two strikers each have four at the moment.

The Serbian has immediately become the main target man upfront following his January switch from Fiorentina to Juventus.

As for the Spaniard, despite the arrival of Vlahovic, he remains an integral part of Max Allegri’s plans, especially after recreating himself as an outside forward.

In addition to the two, Luca Pellegrini is also one card away from suspension. However, replacing the Italian fullback would arguably be an easier task for the Bianconeri – at least with Mattia De Sciglio available.