Two Juventus targets eyed by AS Roma for striker replacement

Edin Dzeko has fallen out with Paulo Fonseca, and this could lead to the end of his career at AS Roma.

The Bosnian striker has been linked with a move away from Rome in this transfer window, and Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato is reporting that they have already identified a replacement for him.

It seems that his troubles with his manager have placed their relationship in an irreparable state.

Two players have been linked with a move to the Giallorossi, and they are both Juve transfer targets.

The report says that Roma wants Diego Costa or Fernando Llorente to come and replace him.

Costa is unattached after he cancelled his contract with Atletico Madrid, and the former Chelsea attacker is accomplished enough to do a job.

Llorente also saw very little action in the first half of the season and Napoli might be happy to allow him to leave them.

Juve wants a new striker this month, and they have targeted both.

It remains unclear if they have made a contract offer for either player. However, if they are serious about signing one of them, they will have to make their move as soon as they can.