Last season, Matias Soulé and Fabio Miretti managed to earn recurring callups for the Juventus senior squad.

The two youngsters mainly featured for Lamberto Zauli’s U-23 squad, but the injury bug which haunted the first team throughout the course of the campaign forced Max Allegri to bolster his squad with youngsters.

While Soulé made brief appearances early in the season, it was Miretti who cemented himself as the true revelation of the campaign. The 18-year-old became a regular feature within Allegri’s squad during the final stretch of the season.

So what does the summer hold in store for the two youngsters?

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, Soulé and Miretti will both join Juve’s pre-season as a part of the first team rather than the U-23 squad.

This would allow Allegri and his coaching staff to make their assessments and decide whether to maintain the starlets’ services or send them on temporary loan deals.

While the two young men will hope to impress the manager during the course of the pre-season, their fates could also depend on other factors.

For instance, Miretti is battling for a spot in the squad against the likes of Nicolò Fagioli and Rovella. So the future of all three midfielders is somewhat tangled.

Moreover, the management’s ability to land its transfer targets will also be a factor that will affect the two youngsters. With more players arriving to the club, Soulé and Miretti’s chances of staying would diminish.