Two Juventus transfers excluded from further capital gains investigation

Juventus has been the subject of an investigation on capital gains recently. Italian authorities singled out some clubs’ recent transfer businesses for investigation.

They want to ensure the transfers haven’t been compromised and they have been done legitimately.

Juve has remained confident that they have done nothing wrong in their recent transactions.

Some of their transfer dealings have now been cleared.

Il Bianconero says the transfer that took Danilo to Juventus from Manchester City in exchange for Joao Cancelo has been cleared.

Also, the deal that brought Arthur Melo to the Allianz Stadium in exchange for Miralem Pjanic who joined Barcelona will no longer be a part of a future capital gains investigation.

Juve FC Says

This is good news to the Bianconeri who will not want to have any issues with the Italian authorities again.

Max Allegri’s side is already facing a lot of on-field problems and the last thing they would want is to get more issues to deal with off the pitch.

Danilo has proven to be a solid buy since he joined the club and his versatility has been very helpful.

Arthur has struggled to justify why Juve swapped one of its best players for his signature.

The former Gremio man is technically gifted and he could be an asset to the club, but he is struggling in the current team.