Two Juventus U-23 stars set for Serie B loan

The Juventus U-23 side are currently competing in the Serie C (group A) and their players have been attracting the interest of several Italian clubs.

Lamberto Zauli’s men currently sit 7th in Italy’s third division after a setback defeat against Pro Vercelli on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the young Bianconeri had managed to comfortably beat Albinoleffe (3-0) and Livorno (6-0) in their previous two matches.

Although it yet unclear whether this side will be able to earn a promotion for Serie B in the near future, some of their talents may end up playing in the second division anyways.

According to SerieBNews via TuttoJuve, a host of Serie B clubs are interested in Daouda Peeters and Hamza Rafia.

The clubs mentioned in the report are Pescara, Empoli and Frosinone who all played in the Serie A in the recent years.

Peeters is now 22-years-old, so Juventus will be wondering if the midfielder will ever be able to make the leap into the first team.

The Belgian has played in 19 Serie C matches so far this season, without contributing in a goal or an assist.

On the other hand, Rafia is a much more familiar name among the Bianconeri supporters.

The Tunisian was the author of the extra time winner against Genoa in the Coppa Italia round of 16 last month.

The 21-year-old has made 14 Serie C appearances this term, scoring 2 goals and providing six assists in the process.

If Peeters and Rafia end up moving to Serie B clubs, It remains to be seen whether the club will look to offload these two young men on permanent basis, or only on short loan deals.