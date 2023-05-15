On Sunday evening, Max Allegri had a full squad at his disposal (except for Mattia De Sciglio) in what was a rare occurrence. However, this won’t be the case for next weekend.

Devastatingly, Paul Pogba was reduced to tears after suffering another setback that could end a campaign that never truly kicked off in the first place.

On a less dramatic note, two veteran players will miss the trip to Empoli after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the Serie A campaign.

During the 2-0 victory over Cremonese, Juan Cuadrado received a booking for a challenge on Emmanuele Valeri in the 63rd minute. Three minutes later, it was Danilo’s turn to add his name to the referee’s notebook.

While the two players will travel with the squad for the decisive second leg against Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final, they will be banned for the upcoming Serie A fixture against Empoli next Monday.

However, Cuadrado and Danilo will be available for the crunch battle against Milan in the 36th round of Serie A.

Juve FC say

The timing and identities of the two booked players raised eyebrows, with some suggesting that the two experienced players picked up the yellow card deliberately to avoid an unwanted suspension against Milan.

Whether this theory has any truth we’ll never know, but both of them could use a rest amidst the overpacked schedule.