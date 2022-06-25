Despite the imminent return of Paul Pogba, Juventus could attempt to sign another midfielder this summer.

The idea would be to reinforce the middle of the park with a natural Regista who can take some of the burden off Manuel Locatelli.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are keeping tabs on Paris Saint Germain wantaway Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine has been plying his trade in the French capital since 2019, but hasn’t truly cemented himself as a pillar for Les Parisiens.

With his contract expiring in 2023, PSG are reportedly willing to offload the former Empoli and Roma star a figure around 20 million euros.

However, Juventus aren’t willing to splash such sum on Paredes. Instead, the Italians prefer to conduct an exchange deal that includes one of their own wantaway players.

The first option would be offering the services of Moise Kean. The striker had endured a complex campaign after making his return to Turin.

The Bianconeri have the obligation to buy the 22-year-old in 2023, but are looking for an alternative formula to rid themselves of the misfiring attacker.

Nonetheless, Kean spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with PSG and was able to find the back of the net on a consistent basis. Hence, the Ligue 1 side could be interested in a reunion.

Coincidentally, the second option is yet another former PSG player. We’re talking about Adrien Rabiot who apparently wants to leave Juventus this summer and is willing to make amends with his youth club following an unceremonious exit in 2019.