Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad

The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements.

The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon.

For now, they need to keep developing their game with the under-19s and the Italian youth team.

The young Azzurri side is made up of the best talents around the country and their coaches watch so many players before choosing a squad.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they have called up the centre-back, Saverio Domanico and midfielder, Diego Ripani.

Both players are 17 and this call-up will help them to interact with the best players in other Italian clubs who have earned an invite.

It will also expose them to new countries as well as new systems of play in the national team.

Juve FC Says

This development is a major positive and it shows that we are doing a great job in ensuring we train more young players.

Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti are the latest young players we have developed who are in our first team.

More will come through and we wish Domanico and Ripani the best of luck in the national team.