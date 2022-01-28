Two Juventus youngsters close in on Salernitana loan move

Juventus faces a busy few days as the transfer window nears its closing.

The biggest deal the Bianconeri would be involved in is the signing of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

The Serbian has already started the process to become the next top striker in black and white.

However, his arrival will overshadow a few more moves that will go under the radar.

Juventus might have to offload some players to accommodate the 22-year-old Vlahovic, one of them is Kaio Jorge.

Since the Brazilian came to Turin, he has struggled to get playing time, and he could now head out on loan.

Calciomercato reports he will join Salernitana for the rest of the campaign.

He is not the only Bianconeri youngster who will join the Serie A strugglers, with the report claiming Radu Dragusin will also end his current loan spell at Sampdoria to move there.

Juve FC Says

Jorge and Dragusin are two of the most talented youngsters coming through at the club now.

At this stage of their career, they need more game time, and they will get that at Salernitana.

Fighting for relegation is very tough. That will help them build character and a fighting spirit.