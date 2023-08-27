With less than a week separating us from the closure of the summer transfer market, Juventus are still racing to put the final touches on their rather lukewarm transfer campaign.

The Bianconeri have been mostly focusing on offloading players and finding youngsters new accommodations where they can play regularly.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus youngsters Kaio Jorge and Matias Soulé are on the verge of sealing moves to Frosinone.

As the source tells it, this could be a matter of hours rather than days. The duo would join Enzo Barrenechea who already made his move to the newly-promoted club.

The midfielder impressed in his debut last night, helping his new club secure a shocking 2-1 win over Atalanta.

Barrenechea would be delighted to have Soulé by his side. The two Argentines have been close friends for years now.

Soulé is a 20-year-old winger who has been with the first team for the last couple of seasons. But he hasn’t been able to collect considerable playing time.

For his part, Kaio Jorge is a 21-year-old striker who signed for Juventus in 2021. The Brazilian sustained an injury in February 2022 that kept him out of action for almost 18 months.

The youngster has finally overcome this devastating blow and is eager to put his career back on the right track.

As Albanese reveals, both players should make the move to Frosinone on dry loans. This suggests that Juventus have every intention of regaining their services and reinstating them in the squad in the following campaigns, especially if they manage to impress this season.