Following the abysmal display at the Giuseppe Meazza, Max Allegri will once again rotate his starting formation for this weekend’s away fixture against Bologna.

The Bianconeri looked exhausted and uninspired in the second-leg defeat against Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final, so several players will make room for others in the lineup.

According to La Gazzetta della Sport via ilBianconero, Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior are in line for starting berths on Sunday.

The Argentine could replace his compatriot Angel Di Maria, supporting Arkadiusz Milik in attack. The young man did well in his last outing against Napoli which could encourage the manager to give him the nod once again.

For his part, the Englishman would fill in for Filip Kostic on the left flank, while Juan Cuadrado regains his spot on the opposite wing after missing the midweek action through suspension.

Moreover, Nicolò Fagioli could return to the starting formation for the first time since committing a howler at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo.

Federico Gatti should also get another opportunity alongside Danilo at the back, while Leonardo Bonucci and Gleison Bremer will contend for the third defensive spot.

Finally, Wojciech Szczesny will regain his spot between the posts after leaving his place for Mattia Perin in the Coppa Italia.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer (Bonucci), Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Soulé; Milik