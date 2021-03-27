Two Juventus youngsters expected to feature for Italy U-21 against Spain

Italy U-21 kickstarted their Euro 2021 campaign with a disappointing draw against the Czech Republic.

Gianluca Scamacca opened the scoring for the Azzurri but Giulio Maggiore’s own goal wasted the points.

Moreover, Sandro Tonali and Riccardo Marchizza were both sent off, with the Milan midfielder now facing a three match ban.

On Saturday night, the Azzurini are set to take on Spain’s U-21 national team in a crucial encounter for Paolo Nicolato’s men.

The fixture has been described by the media as an early final, as the two sides are regarded among the favorites to win the tournament.

The young Spanish men managed to comfortably win their opening match in a 3-0 result against Slovenia.

According to ilBianconero, two Juventus youngsters are set to feature within Italy’s starting lineup.

The two players in question are Gianlucca Frabotta and Nicoló Rovella.

The left back was a part of the the Juventus U-23 squad before being promoted to the senior team by Andrea Pirlo at the beginning of the campaign.

The 21-year-old featured in several matches for the Old Lady this season, especially during the absence of Alex Sandro.

On the other hand, Rovella has been bought from Genoa in January, but was left on loan with the Grifone until the summer of 2022.

The young regista has far made 14 Serie A appearances this term.

Italy’s probable formation (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Lovato, Del Prato, Ranieri; Zappa, Frattesi, Rovella, Pobega, Frabotta; Cutrone, Scamacca.

Spain’s probable formation (4-2-3-1): Fernandez; Pipa, Guillamon, Cuenca, Miranda; Zubimendi, Villar; Brahim Diaz, Riqui Puig, Cucurella; Ruiz.