Two Juventus youngsters named among talents to watch this year

January 4, 2023 - 2:15 pm

Juventus has some of the finest youngsters in Italian football at the moment and they have helped the Bianconeri to stay close to the top of the Serie A table.

Max Allegri’s men started the term poorly and have been working hard to get back close to the top of the league table for some time now.

At the start of the season, they had a lot of youngsters on their books and it seemed they probably would rely on some this season, which has happened.

But they sent some out on loan to other Serie A clubs, yet they have two youngsters among the top ten to watch in the Italian top flight in 2023, according to Football Italia.

They reckon that Nicolo Rovella and Samuel Iling-Junior are among the top ten talents that will shine in the competition this year.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is doing well on loan at Monza and we expect this second half of the term to be very important to him.

The midfielder has shown incredible hard work to reach where he is now and it will be interesting to see how he performs.

Iling-Junior was brilliant in the few games he played for us in the first half and we expect him to show good form in this second part of the campaign.

