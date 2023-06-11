Two Juventus youngsters set to play for Italy in the final of the U20 World Cup

The Italy U20 team is gearing up for the final of the U20 World Cup, where they will face Uruguay in a bid to claim the championship title.

Following in the footsteps of the senior team, who secured victory at Euro 2020, the young Italian players are determined to bring another trophy home for their country.

Among the talented squad are two players from Juventus, namely Riccardo Turicchia and Filippo Fiumano, who have been instrumental in Italy’s journey to the final.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Turicchia and Fiumano will likely feature in the team that will face Uruguay in the highly anticipated final match, set to take place in Argentina tonight.

Italy was initially not regarded as one of the favourites to win the tournament, making their journey to the final a pleasant surprise for many. However, they have defied expectations and now have a genuine opportunity to be crowned as champions.

Juve FC Says

It is a thing of pride to have these youngsters in the squad that could win the World Cup for Italy.

If they succeed, they might get promoted to the senior team or sent out on loan to aid their development further.

But football is a team sport and they should not focus too much on their individual achievements.