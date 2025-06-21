Last summer, Juventus fell short in their attempts to strike a deal with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho. But this time around, the landscape has drastically changed, thus increasing the Italian club’s chances of reaching the finish line.

The 25-year-old is coming off an underwhelming campaign at Chelsea. While he started the season as a regular starter under Enzo Maresca, he ran out of steam by January, thus losing his spot in the lineup.

Therefore, the West Londoners opted to pay Man Utd a £5 million penalty to relieve themselves of the obligation to buy the winger for £25 million.

Moreover, Sancho shares a frosty relationship with the Red Devils who plan to omit him from Ruben Amorim’s pre-season squad, so he’s now in a hurry to find himself a new club to avoid an awkward return to Carrington.

Napoli & Juventus vying for Jadon Sancho

Luckily for the England international, two Serie A giants are reportedly vying for his services. While Napoli have taken the initiative first by approaching the player’s entourage, Juventus responded by contacting Man United.

As the Bianconeri fans would recall, Cristiano Giuntoli had already tried to bring Sancho to Turin last summer, only to fall short in the battle against Chelsea.

Nevertheless, IlBianconero underlines two factors that can help Juve succeed where they had failed a year ago.

Why Juventus have a good chance at landing Sancho

First of all, Sancho’s hefty salary (circa €15 million per year) was a major obstacle for the Italian giants last summer.

Nevertheless, the winger is reportedly keen to revive his playing career after falling on difficult times. Hence, his priority is to pick the most suitable project to help him regain his groove rather than collecting the biggest paycheck.

Moreover, with one year left on the player’s contract, Man United have reduced their asking price to €25 million, a figure that the Old Lady should be able to afford, especially if they manage to offload some of the deadwood.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the stars will finally line up for Sancho and Juventus.