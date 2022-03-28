Two key Inter Milan men could miss the match with Juventus

Juventus will face Inter Milan in their first Serie A game back after the international break.

The Bianconeri have been looking to get past their Milan counterparts on the league table for the last few months.

This game offers them the chance and Inter will also not want to lose the fixture because it is important in their bid to retain the title.

Both clubs know how difficult the game is and sometimes pre-match form doesn’t count very much, however, they will still want their best players to be fit and available for the game.

Inter will miss two key men for the fixture, according to a report, which will be a major setback to their chances of victory.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozović remain doubts for the game and they are both likely to miss it.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs all the help they can get to win this game, and if that comes from Inter players missing the game, we would be glad.

Our remaining league games of the season are like individual finals, and winning them all could help us get into the title race before the campaign ends.