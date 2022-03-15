Two key Juventus players return from injury prompting competition for starting berths

Despite a horrible injury crisis, Max Allegri managed to steer the ship towards safety. And thankfully for Juventus, the number of absentees is diminishing day after day.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala should return to the squad ahead of Wednesday’s crucial encounter against Villarreal.

On the other hand, Denis Zakaria and Leonardo Bonucci won’t be able to recover in time.

The Italians will host the Yellow Submarines at the Allianz Stadium in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

So with the captain and La Joya both back to the fold, Allegri will have some choices to make regarding the formation.

While Danilo and Matthijs de Ligt will surely start at the back, Chiellini could compete for a spot against Daniele Rugani.

Moreover, the tactician will have a decision to make regarding the left-back slot. Mattia De Sciglio appear to be the favorite to start ahead of Alex Sandro.

In the middle of the park, Arthur Melo and Manuel Locatelli will maintain their positions, while Federico Bernardeschi willy attempt to snatch a spot at the expense of Adrien Rabiot.

This would be a significant decision. As the report explains, if the Frenchman starts, it will be a 3-5-2 formation, while the Italian winger’s presence would transform it to 4-4-2.

With Juan Cuadrado taking the right wing, Alvaro Morata will accompany Dusan Vlahovic upfront, while Dybala could make a second half cameo.