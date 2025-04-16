Juventus are currently preparing for their upcoming Serie A fixture against Parma, which is scheduled to take place away from home next Monday. With several days between now and the match, the Bianconeri have ample time to fine-tune their preparations and ensure the squad is in optimal condition.

Since taking charge, Igor Tudor has reignited optimism at the Allianz Stadium, bringing renewed energy and confidence to both players and supporters. His leadership has been pivotal in restoring belief that Juventus can end the season on a positive note, but maintaining momentum will require consistent performances and favourable results in the coming weeks.

One of the critical elements of finishing the campaign strongly is the availability of key players, and Juventus will be hoping for a fully fit squad as they head into a crucial stage of the season. However, in a recent training session, there was a notable absence from group training, with two important figures missing.

As reported by Calciomercato, both Weston McKennie and Teun Koopmeiners were not involved in full training with the rest of the squad. The report states that the pair were working individually as they continue to recover from physical issues sustained during Juventus’ most recent match.

While their absence raises concerns, there remains cautious optimism within the club. With nearly a full week before the trip to Parma, there is hope that both players will recover in time to feature in the fixture. The medical and coaching staff will closely monitor their progress over the coming days.

Juventus find themselves in a position where every match holds significant importance. With the race for European qualification intensifying, there is little room for error, and the availability of key players such as McKennie and Koopmeiners could prove vital in the final stretch of the season.

Ensuring their fitness for Monday’s match will be a priority, as the Bianconeri look to build on recent improvements and secure a strong finish to the campaign under Tudor’s guidance.