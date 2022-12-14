Two key Juventus stars will miss Arsenal friendly because of injury

Juventus will face Arsenal in a mid-season friendly this weekend as both clubs look to get in shape before the restart.

The Bianconeri have been working hard to be fresh and ready when Serie A resumes in the new year.

The match against Arsenal will further test how ready their players are to return to the field when competitive action resumes.

However, they will have to face the Gunners without Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Chiesa because they are both injured, according to a report on Football Italia.

Chiesa recently suffered a minor injury in training and the club does not believe it is worth risking him in the game as he is still working his way back to full fitness.

The report also reveals Bonucci has a tendon problem and will have to spend some time out to recover before he can be on the football pitch again.

Juve FC Says

Injuries have been a major problem for us this season and it is sad that we are still struggling with it at the moment.

We have covered for the likes of Paul Pogba and Chiesa very well in the first half of the season.

However, we need more luck on the fitness front to achieve as much success as possible this term.