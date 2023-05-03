Two key Lecce players struggling to be fit for Juventus match

Lecce is sweating over the fitness of two key men ahead of their match against Juventus as they seek to inflict another defeat on the Bianconeri.

Juve is winless in five domestic matches and only just secured their first points in a long while when they drew 1-1 against Bologna in their last game.

The match against Lecce offers them a good chance to get back to winning ways as they fight to finish the term inside the top four.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Lecce could be without Samuel Umtiti and Valentin Gendrey, who are struggling with some physical problems.

They are hopeful both players will be fit for the match, but at the moment, it remains unclear if they will be able to play.

Juve FC Says

We must win this game and if Lecce loses a few key men to injury, it could be good news.

We have had a tough few weeks and only victory against them will make the fans happy and the boys must earn it in this fixture.

We expect them to know this because we have a huge goal to meet, which is to finish inside the top four and only a win in this game will help.