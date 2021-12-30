Two key Napoli players cleared to face Juventus

Napoli has been handed a boost in their bid to beat Juventus when both clubs meet in Serie A in the new year.

Juve’s first match in 2022 would be against the former Serie A leaders, who have suffered a remarkable drop in form this season.

The Partenopei won the reverse of this fixture 2-1 and Juve would look to get vengeance when both clubs take to the field in about seven days.

They had been dealing with the forced absence of several key players through injury and a covid outbreak.

However, Football Italia reports that Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz have both tested negative for covid and would now be available for the game.

Juve FC Says

Both clubs know how important that match is, not just because of their position in the league, also because starting the second half of the season with a win would be a major morale-booster.

Juve cannot underestimate them for any reason, as both clubs have had enough time to rest and prepare for this fixture.

The game should be a close one, and we expect a very intense performance from them.

If Max Allegri’s men can earn all the points from the fixture, our players would be confident about facing other opponents.