Two key players to miss Juventus Super Cup match against Inter Milan

Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt are suspended for Juventus’ Super Cup match against Inter Milan, it has been revealed.

Juve faces the Nerazzurri in the crunch match this midweek, with both clubs looking to get their hands on the first trophy on offer in Italian football this season.

Juve won the last edition of the competition and also won the Italian Cup last season.

The latter achievement has qualified them to play in the Wednesday game and they would hope to win the trophy.

However, their preparation has suffered a setback with Calciomercato confirming that Cuadrado and De Ligt would miss the match.

Juve would now look to replace both players in the lineup for the fixtures.

Juve FC Says

Winning the Super Cup would be a major positive in this campaign that the club has struggled to give fans something to smile about.

This second half of the season is an important one for the Bianconeri and fans have so many expectations for the team.

The 4-3 win against AS Roma yesterday wasn’t so convincing, but at least it helps us to get a win on the board.

Adding the Super Cup would be a very nice way to start the year 2022.