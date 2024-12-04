Juventus, aware of the situation, is eager to offload Arthur and clear his wages from their financial books. A move in the January transfer window would benefit both the club and the player, allowing Arthur to revive his career elsewhere. According to a report from Tuttojuve, two clubs have emerged as potential suitors for the midfielder—Girona and Real Betis—both of which are reportedly keen on bringing him back to La Liga. Arthur’s time at Barcelona was the most successful of his European career, and both Girona and Betis are said to be considering a move for the 28-year-old in January.

Given his previous success in Spain, a return to La Liga could offer Arthur the fresh start he needs. For Juventus, moving him on would not only free up financial space but also allow them to focus on strengthening their squad with new additions. The club has made it clear that they want to part ways with Arthur as soon as possible, and January presents a critical opportunity to do so. Securing a new club for him would benefit all parties, as it would allow Juventus to reduce their wage bill while giving Arthur the chance to find regular playing time and return to his best form.