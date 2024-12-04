Arthur Melo has found himself in a difficult situation this season, as he has been effectively exiled from the first team at Juventus. The Brazilian midfielder was informed early that he no longer featured in the plans of manager Thiago Motta and needed to find a new club. Despite a solid spell on loan at Fiorentina last season, Arthur struggled to secure a move away from Juventus during the summer transfer window. This has left him sidelined, unable to contribute to the team’s efforts and stuck without regular playing time.
