Two Ligue 1 clubs are challenging West Ham for Juventus outcast

Juventus would be pleased to learn that several clubs, including from Ligue 1, have expressed interest in acquiring Denis Zakaria during the current transfer window. In addition to West Ham, clubs such as Lille and Lens are also chasing his signature.

Zakaria spent the previous season on loan at Chelsea, but the Blues chose not to exercise their option to make his transfer permanent. As a result, the Swiss international has returned to Juventus, where he is not part of their immediate plans, necessitating the search for a new club for him.

Recent reports indicate that West Ham is considering a move for Zakaria as they look to fill the void left by Declan Rice’s expected departure to Arsenal or Man City. However, they now face competition from Lille and Lens, as both clubs have also shown interest in the player. A report on Calciomercato suggests that they will compete with the Premier League side for Zakaria’s services.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has no future in Turin and is one player we can surely do without if he leaves the Allianz Stadium.

However, we need to get the most fee from his departure, so we should encourage more clubs to show an interest in his signature.

The midfielder will also be happy about these developments because it gives him a chance to end his spell at the Allianz Stadium, where he has failed to settle since he moved to the club.