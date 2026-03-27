Jonathan David enjoyed an impressive spell in Ligue 1 during his five years at Lille before departing as a free agent last summer. His consistent performances attracted interest from several leading clubs, but he ultimately chose to join Juventus to test himself in a new environment at a higher level.

However, the move has not progressed as expected. David has struggled to replicate his previous form and has been regarded as one of the underperforming players within the Juventus squad this season. As a result, the club appear willing to part ways with him, casting doubt over his long-term future in Turin.

Difficult Spell in Italy

Juventus do not currently view David as a key component of their plans, and there is a growing expectation that he will leave at the end of the campaign. His difficulties adapting to Serie A have been evident, in sharp contrast to the success he previously enjoyed in France.

Given his past achievements, a return to Ligue 1 could provide an opportunity to rediscover his best form. Familiarity with the league and its style of play may work in his favour, particularly after a challenging period in Italy.

Ligue 1 Clubs Show Interest

As reported by Tuttojuve, both Olympique Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in securing his signature. The two clubs are expected to monitor his situation closely, with the possibility of formal approaches being made as the transfer window approaches.

David may be open to a return to Ligue 1, where he previously established himself as a reliable and effective forward. A move back to familiar surroundings could help him regain confidence and consistency.

In addition to interest from France, likely, other clubs across Europe will also assess his availability. Juventus, for their part, appear keen to facilitate his departure, making a transfer increasingly probable once the season concludes.