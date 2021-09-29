Two major Chelsea stars who could have ended up at Juventus

When the Chelsea bus arrives to the Allianz Stadium this evening, Juventus fans will spot some familiar faces on board.

The two European giants will do battle in the second matchday of the Champions League group stage, with both sides gunning for the second win in the competition this season.

The Blues will be without their dynamic midfielder, N’Golo Kanté, but their starting lineup should feature Italy’s architect, Jorginho, and the terrifying Romelu Lukaku.

Both men know the stadium very well, having played for Napoli and Inter respectively. But la Gazzetta dello Sport explains that those two stars could have joined the Old Lady a couple of years ago.

Jorginho has been a pupil of Maurizio Sarri since their time together in southern Italy, and the tactician made sure that the midfielder joins him at Chelsea.

A year later, Sarri was on the move again, signing for Juventus, and he was hoping to reunite with his favorite Regista once again. Nonetheless, a move never materialized.

During the same summer, the Bianconeri were working in the shadows for a major swap deal that would have sent Paulo Dybala to Manchester United with Lukaku making the opposite move.

However, the Argentine’s desire was to remain in Turin, and Giuseppe Marotta pounced on the situation, striking a deal that brought the Belgian to Inter.

Whether those deals would have changed the club’s fortunes for better or worse remains an impossible question to answer.