As the vast majority of Juventus fans know by now, the club is closing in on two major free agent signings.

The first one is a rather familiar name who has already enjoyed a successful stint in Turin. Of course we’re talking about Paul Pogba. For his part, Angel Di Maria is looking to embark on one last European adventure before returning to Argentina.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba and Di Maria are both convinced by Juventus, and are currently awaiting the final call from the club’s management.

The source adds that the Frenchman is currently on holiday in Miami, and has already rejected a lucrative offer to join Paris Saint Germain (around 15 million euros per season). Apparently, he’s willing to sacrifice the larger wages in favor of rejoining the club that forged him into one of the best midfielders in the world.

The report believes that the Bianconeri will offer the 29-year-old a three-year contract worth around 7.5 millions per season plus bonuses, and one final meeting with his agent Rafaela Pimenta should seal the deal.

For his part, Di Maria is currently in London with Argentina’s camp, as the South Americans are preparing to take on Italy on Wednesday in the Finalissima. The former Real Madrid star should earn similar figures to Pogba’s but on a shorter deal.