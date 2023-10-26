Juventus wants a new midfielder and is actively searching the market to acquire the right addition for their team.

The Bianconeri find themselves in a position where they need to secure a new midfielder due to the absence of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba. Both players played vital roles in the squad, so their absence has adversely impacted Juve. However, they plan to address this issue in January.

The club has already initiated scouting efforts to identify potential midfielders, and there are discussions about the possibility of signing more than one.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that their top priority at the moment is Rodrigo de Paul from Atletico de Madrid, an Argentine midfielder who could leave the Spanish side if an attractive offer materialises. Juventus is currently exploring the feasibility of making a move for him.

Additionally, the report mentions an alternative target in Lazar Samardzic, who has been performing impressively in Serie A. Intriguingly, Samardzic now plays for Udinese, the same team De Paul represented in Serie A before his move to Spain.

The report suggests that Juventus is likely to pursue one of these two options before considering other potential players.

Juve FC Says

De Paul and Samardzic are two very fine midfielders who will improve our options at the Allianz Stadium.

However, a January move is hard to pull off as both players are important to their present employers and we may have to wait until the summer to sign them.