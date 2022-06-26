Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are now claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer, who Juventus are also keen on.

The Old Lady are in need of attacking options after the departures of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernadeschi this summer, and Ziyech is one who could well be a big boost to our front line.

The Moroccan winger has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth in Chelsea’s star-studded attack, with the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to name a few who have all been vying for just three front roles for the Blues in the most recent term.

Ziyech now looks set to leave in search of a new club, with the Blues likely to further strengthen in that area once again this summer, and it looks like his next destination could be in Italy.

Fichajes reports that he has attracted interest from both Milan sides, as well as Juventus this summer as we all look to prepare ourselves from a challenging campaign, which will be marred by an extended international break late in the year due to the World Cup in Qatar.

Ziyech will enjoy a break during that time having retired from international football after a falling out with the federation, and that could well be a selling point for his potential suitors.

I think Ziyech would be an exciting signing, having seen him impress despite not playing heavily for the Blues. He has a keen eye for goal, and likes to cut in from the right despite being predominantly left-footed.

Patrick