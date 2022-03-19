Two more Chelsea players enter Juventus’ radar

Juventus will continue to bolster their squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Bianconeri have had a tough campaign and are already planning a major overhaul of their playing squad.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger is firmly on their radar with some reports even claiming he has agreed to join the Bianconeri.

However, he is not the only Chelsea star they want to sign.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are also on their radar at the moment.

Both attackers are an important part of the London club’s first team and they will want to keep them in their squad.

However, the club is facing a crisis after its owner is sanctioned and it is now being put up for sale.

A new owner might not put a significant amount of money into the club as Roman Abramovich did, and this could see them sell some of their stars.

Juve FC Says

Ziyech and Pulisic are very fine attacking players who could help Juventus become much stronger and even more exciting to watch.

Both of them have the right combination of skills and abilities to help us get back to form next season.

However, they will likely get many other suitors if they become available and we must be prepared to spend a lot of money on them to win the race for their signatures.