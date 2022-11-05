Samuel Iling-Junior is the latest youngster Juventus has developed and the attacker is attracting the attention of the top clubs around Europe.

He shot to fame with some very fine performances in his few games for the Juve first team last month.

The Bianconeri now want to keep him, but they need to renew his current contract.

It will not be straightforward because the winger is attracting the attention of clubs abroad.

Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig were reportedly keen to steal him from Juve in the last transfer window.

Now, a report on Calciomercato is revealing that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for him.

Both clubs have the appeal to lure any young player, especially BVB and their interest means Juve will work harder to convince him to stay with them.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is a top talent, so we should expect him to get the attention these clubs are offering him.

However, having been given a few chances to play for our first team, we expect him to choose to stay.

If he can make it at a big club like Juve, he could succeed at any other team he joins next.