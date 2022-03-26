Two more Juventus players questioned as a part of the ongoing financial investigation

Juventus continues to be investigated for suspected financial fraud regarding their salary deferment during the covid-19 pandemic.

Investigators are looking for evidence to show some of their players didn’t forfeit their salaries, and the club failed to report it in that accounting year.

They have raided offices to find proof and they have also interviewed Paulo Dybala before now to get information from him as a person informed of the facts.

The Argentinian is not the only Juve player to answer questions and Tutto Sport reveals two more Bianconeri stars have been questioned.

The report claims Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi have also given information, with both stars visiting investigators yesterday to make statements as individuals informed of the facts.

They will likely not be the last Juve players to visit the prosecutors and the club will hope none gives away details that will aid the investigators to build a strong case.

Juve FC Says

This investigation is an unwelcomed distraction at an important time in the season as we bid to end the campaign as good as possible.

We have very limited matches to ensure we end this campaign inside the top four and possibly win the Coppa Italia.

Hopefully, our players will not be distracted and they will focus on the games ahead.