Juventus supplied a good number of players to the countries competing at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and some have returned.

The competition has reached its final stage, with Juve represented by at least three players on Sunday.

However, some of their players have left after their countries were eliminated and two of those have returned to Turin to join others in training.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic returned to training today after the Bianconeri offered them an extended break following their participation at the global showpiece.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see our players return from the competition still fit enough to start playing for us almost immediately as we seek to enter the second half of the season in superb form.

The World Cup has helped us discover new talents and it gave our stars even more exposure, which should stimulate them on their return to club engagements.

We still have almost 20 more days before our next game. That should be enough time for these players to get in shape.

The goal is to start winning matches again immediately after the season resumes, so we must work hard in training to be prepared for the next challenges.