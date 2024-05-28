Juventus will have one of the highest numbers of players representing their countries at Euro 2024.

The Bianconeri won the Italian Cup this season, which was not considered good enough for a club of their calibre.

It was a campaign that promised more and delivered little, so not all Juve fans are impressed with the way their team performed.

However, the club still has some of the most important players in Europe, and most of them will play in Euro 2024.

Italy could name Nicolo Fagioli and Andrea Cambiaso in its final list, while France is already planning to include Adrien Rabiot in the team.

The latest country to name their squad, and could not leave out the Juventus contingent, is Serbia.

Tuttojuve reveals Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic have been named in their preliminary squad for the competition.

Kostic had a less-than-impressive second season at Juve, while this was Dusan Vlahovic’s best term in the club’s colours.

Juve FC Says

We will see many Juve stars playing for their country at Euro 2024, but Serbia is not one of the favourites, so it is difficult to believe our players from that nation could return with winners’ medals.