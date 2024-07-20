Juventus has welcomed two more players back for pre-season training as they prepare for the new season.

Several players were involved in Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024, so they were given extended breaks.

Those who did not have summer commitments have been back in training, provided they are not injured.

The Bianconeri are travelling to Germany for the latest phase of their preparation for the new season. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso are the latest players to return for pre-season.

Cambiaso played for Italy in Euro 2024, while Weah was part of the USA team that competed in the Copa America.

Both players underwent their medicals today, as all previous returnees did.

They will join the team travelling to Germany and will be eager to earn game time during the new season.

Juve FC Says

It is great to have most players back at the club during pre-season and our players all know they must impress Motta to earn a place on the new team.

Cambiaso and Weah are two players who will be eager to impress Motta so that they can keep playing for the club beyond this term.