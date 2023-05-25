Two more Serie A loanees will return to Juventus this summer

Following Max Allegri’s decision to consider them surplus to requirements, Juventus opted to send several players out on loan during the summer transfer window.

The club’s intention was that these players would impress their loan clubs sufficiently to secure permanent moves away from the Allianz Stadium. However, it appears highly unlikely that most of them will be redeemed.

While Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria are expected to return to Juventus after their loan spells in the Premier League, the situation is similar for the players who were loaned to Serie A clubs.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Luca Pellegrini’s temporary move to Lazio will not be made permanent as originally agreed, leading to his anticipated return to Turin for the upcoming season.

Similarly, Marko Pjaca is expected to come back to Juventus once his loan spell at Empoli concludes in the summer.

Consequently, Juventus now faces the task of finding new destinations for both players or reintegrating them into their squad for the upcoming season.

