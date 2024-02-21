Juventus is intensifying its efforts to secure a replacement for Alex Sandro, who is set to depart at the end of the current season. Despite being a crucial member of the first team and receiving consistent playing time under Max Allegri, the club is mindful of the need to plan for the future, and Sandro appears to be on the periphery of those plans.

While Juve is content with Sandro’s current contributions, they are aware of the interest from other clubs looking to sign him as a free agent in the summer. Consequently, the club is proactively making arrangements to fill the void left by his potential departure.

Several left-backs have been linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks, and the club has narrowed down its list to two primary targets. Tuttojuve reports that the Bianconeri’s main considerations are Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth and Mario Hermoso from Atletico Madrid.

Both Kelly and Hermoso are set to become free agents in the summer, making them appealing options for Juventus. The club views them as cost-effective additions to strengthen the squad and enhance its overall quality. As Juventus looks toward the future, securing a capable replacement for Alex Sandro is a key priority, and these two left-backs are currently at the forefront of the club’s transfer plans.

Juve FC Says

Lloyd Kelly and Mario Hermoso are two fine options for that position on our team, and we expect them to do well if either joins us.

Several clubs will approach them, but we are one of the biggest in the world and stand a chance to win the race for their signature.