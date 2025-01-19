Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on Lilian Brassier and Thomas Kristensen who could be options to bolster the defence in January.

The Bianconeri must address their issues at the back before the end of the transfer session, as Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu remain their solitary options for the centre-back roles due to Gleison Bremer’s ACL injury and Danilo’s imminent departure.

In recent weeks, Milan’s Fikayo Tomori and Feyenoord’s David Hancko have emerged as their primary targets, especially after missing out on Ronald Araujo who opted to stay at Barcelona following a change of heart. However, swaying either of the aforementioned targets remains a tall order, especially in January.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators are monitoring other options. The Turin-based newspaper mentions two new profiles, beginning with Brassier.

The 25-year-old is a left-footed defender who primarily plays at centre-back, but could also feature at left-back. The Frenchman started his career at Stade Rennais before moving to Brest in the summer of 2020.

Brassier is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille who have the option to buy him at the end of the season. Therefore, the Bianconeri might have to negotiate with the two Ligue 1 clubs if they wish to seal the deal.

The other candidate is Kristensen, a 23-year-old right-footed defender who is already familiar with Serie A. The Dane started his career at his hometown club, Aarhus, before making the move to Udinese in the summer of 2023.

The physically imposing centre-back has made nine league appearances this season, while his contract with the Zebrette is valid until the summer of 2028. He has also been linked with a few Premier League clubs, including Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.