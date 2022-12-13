Two obstacles could sabotage Luca Pellegrini’s transfer to Lazio

In recent days, circulating reports have been heavily liking Luca Pellegrini with a transfer to Lazio.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Germans are apparently willing to end the stint prematurely, sending the player back to Turin in January.

This would allow the Roma youth product to make his return to the Italian capital, but this time through the gates of the Biancocelesti.

But according to TuttoJuve, two obstacles could prevent Pellegrini from making a transfer to Lazio in the winter session.

The first hurdle is the formula of the operation. While the Bianconeri prefer to send on him on a dry loan, the Eagles would want to have the option to buy the player.

The second obstacle if the fullback’s high wages. Pellegrini currently earns 3 million euros at Juventus, a figure that Lazio aren’t willing to meet, as only two or three of their stars collect a similar figure.

Juve FC say

After signing for the club in 2019, Pellegrini has been out on loan more often than not. He’s currently in the middle of his third loan spell, and a stint at Lazio could be the fourth.

So at this point, one has to wonder why the Bianconeri are eager on maintaining the player’s services if they insist on loaning him out every time he returns home.

Pellegrini remains a promising player who can make it at Juventus, but if we’re going to keep sending him away, then let’s make it a permanent transfer for everyone’s sake.