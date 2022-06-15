In the summer of 2020, a lot had been said about the controversial player exchange between Juventus and Barcelona.

While most considered Juventus as the winners for offloading the aging Miralem Pjanic for the younger Arthur Melo, the swap turned out to be an utter disaster of all parties involved.

After two mediocre campaigns in Turin, the Bianconeri are trying to rid themselves of the Brazilian midfielder.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, two obstacles could prevent Juventus from selling Arthur.

The first one is the player’s salary. The 25-year-old currently earns five million euros per season as net wages, not to mention his bonuses.

Hence, the Italian club will struggle to find a buyer who can match this hefty pay for a player who hasn’t exactly justify it on the pitch.

The second hurdle is his valuation. As you may know, the deal between Juventus and Barcelona controversially valued Arthur at around 76 million euros.

The former Gremio star signed a five-year deal with the Old Lady. So after two years, his residual book value on the club’s balance sheet is equal 47 million euros.

Therefore, it Juventus accept a bid below the mentioned sum, then it would register as a capital loss.

Due to these knots, an initial exit on loan could be the ideal solution for both Juventus and Arthur.