Two obstacles stopping Juventus from signing this Frenchman

Juventus is one of several clubs looking to poach Aurelien Tchouameni as he continues to shine in Monaco.

The Frenchman has been one of the finest young midfielders in Europe this season and several clubs want to sign him.

While he thrives in France, Juve is struggling to get fine performances from their current midfielders.

The Bianconeri will solve that problem starting from January and this could see him make the move to the Allianz Stadium next month or in the summer.

However, there are some obstacles in the way, with Calciomercato reporting on at least two of them.

The report says the price Monaco would need Juve to pay to sign him is over 50million euros and that is the first problem.

Secondly, Juve is struggling to sell some of their current deadwood, which means it would be hard for them to add players to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Offloading the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot will help us raise most of Tchouameni’s asking price.

However, it won’t be easy to offload them next month as most clubs won’t be too active in the market.

The midfielder would be on the lookout for the best club for him and Juve’s current form isn’t a good sign.

If the Bianconeri can make the top four by the end of this season and he is still available, it could be a straightforward operation, provided we can raise the needed transfer fee.