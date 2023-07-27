Paul Pogba has been facing challenges with injuries since joining the club last summer, and there are doubts about his future at Juventus for the upcoming season.

Pogba’s fitness issues have persisted during the club’s tour of the United States, and this raises concerns about him enduring another injury-prone season.

Although Cristiano Giuntoli expressed that the club still counts on Pogba after making Leonardo Bonucci surplus to requirements, other teams have shown interest in acquiring the midfielder.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, two sides are now keen on signing the World Cup winner. Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and Inter Miami from the MLS have both expressed interest in bringing Pogba to their respective clubs.

In Saudi Arabia, Pogba would have the opportunity to face some of the best European players who have moved there for lucrative deals. On the other hand, joining Inter Miami would see him become teammates with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, making David Beckham’s team a formidable contender in the competition.

While Juventus seems to value Pogba, the interest from other clubs could potentially lead to a transfer if the player decides to explore new opportunities outside of Italy.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has not met expectations since he returned to the club and we candidly need to offload him in this transfer window.

Fans can understand why the club is still trusting him, but their patience will run out if he is injury-prone again next season.