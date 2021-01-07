Two other Italian teams join Juventus in the race for Ligue 1 forward

Memphis Depay has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent weeks as they look to add another attacker to their team.

The Bianconeri has had to rely on Alvaro Morata as their only striker, with Cristiano Ronaldo also chipping in with the goals.

This month would be the best time for Lyon to sell Depay if they have any intention of making some money from this sale.

This is because the former Manchester United man will be out of a contract at the end of the season.

Juve will like to be the team that lands him, but France Football via Calciomercato says that Milan and Inter Milan are looking to sign him as well.

Lyon is currently battling to return to the Champions League at the end of this season, and they will not want to lose one of their most important players now.

It remains unclear if the attacker will want to move this month as well, or if he would rather stay and pick the best option for himself at the expiry of his current contract.

Depay isn’t the only striker that Juventus has targeted in the last couple of weeks, it will be interesting to see which of them he eventually joins.