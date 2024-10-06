Juventus dropped two points in a frustrating 1-1 draw against a resilient Cagliari side this afternoon.

The in-form Bianconeri started the match as the dominant team, aiming to build on their two-game winning streak. Their early pressure paid off when they were awarded a penalty, which Dusan Vlahovic converted to continue his fine run of form.

After taking the lead, Juventus pushed for a second goal, with Teun Koopmeiners coming close, but the Cagliari goalkeeper made a crucial save. Koopmeiners was central to much of Juventus’ midfield play, while Francisco Conceição was a constant threat, running at the Cagliari defence whenever possible.

Despite their dominance, Juventus couldn’t add to their lead before halftime. Cagliari defended well, but Juventus’ inability to capitalise on their chances also played a role in the lack of a second goal.

At halftime, Nicolo Fagioli came on for Koopmeiners, and the young midfielder tried to break down Cagliari’s stubborn defence. However, Juventus failed to score again, and their missed chances came back to haunt them. Razvan Marin equalized for Cagliari from the penalty spot after a poor tackle by Douglas Luiz.

Things worsened for Juventus when Conceição received a second yellow card for simulation and was sent off. Despite being down to ten men, Juventus continued to dominate but couldn’t find the winner, leaving them to settle for a draw and shared points with their visitors.