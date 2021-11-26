Two players give Allegri fitness boost ahead of Atalanta match

Juventus has been handed a boost on the injury front ahead of their match against Atalanta, with Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi returning to training.

Both players have been out injured for some time now and it looked like they would miss the game against La Dea.

However, Sky Sports Italia reports they are both in line to feature in the game if Max Allegri plays them because they are back in group training.

Bernardeschi has shocked most of us with the pace of his recovery from a muscle problem, but his availability means Juve can count on another player for the crunch match.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri need to respond to the 4-0 loss at Chelsea this midweek. A win against La Dea will bring a lot of positives to the club.

But if Gian Piero Gasperini’s men beat the Bianconeri, the pressure on Max Allegri is likely to increase.

He knows his team has made a very poor start to this season and they need to beat the clubs above them on the league table now.

Paulo Dybala is also available, and the Argentinian could feature from the start of this match.

Atalanta will know this game means a lot to Juve and it would be interesting to see how they would set up their team.