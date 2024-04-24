Juventus should be in the market to overhaul their playing personnel at the end of this campaign. The Bianconeri are struggling in many parts of their squad as they aim to end the season on a high note.

Max Allegri is overseeing one of the most critical periods of his second tenure and Juve cannot afford to miss out on winning the Coppa Italia, a competition they are favourites to win after reaching the final last night.

It remains unclear if Allegri will remain at the helm beyond this term, but even if there’s a new manager, new players will be needed to succeed. Here are two players Juve should consider for each role in their team:

Goalkeepers:

Michele Di Gregorio, Monza

Di Gregorio has been one of the standout goalkeepers at Monza and in Serie A this season. He has been closely followed by the Bianconeri throughout the season and could be their most affordable option.

Marco Carnesecchi, Atalanta

At the end of this season, Carnesecchi is expected to move to a bigger club than Atalanta, and the youngster deserves it. Juventus will face competition to sign him, but he might prefer them as they are the biggest club in Serie A.

Defenders:

Mario Hermoso, Atletico Madrid

The Atletico Madrid man will be a free agent in the summer, and signing him for free would be a steal. His experience at Atletico will make him one of the most experienced players in the Juve dressing room.

Riccardo Calafiori, Bologna

Calafiori has been one of the best defenders in Serie A under Thiago Motta, and if his gaffer leaves in the summer, he is almost certain to follow. If Juve does not add him to their squad, another top Serie A club will certainly sign him.

Midfielders:

Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta

Koopmeiners has impressed Juventus’ supporters and their board, and it will be a missed opportunity if they do not sign him. The midfielder is one of the best in the league and is perfect for Juve’s rebuild.

Lewis Ferguson, Bologna

Ferguson is another Bologna player Juventus have been following for some time, and the midfielder will make them stronger. Despite suffering a long-term injury, his quality remains, and Juventus should comfortably take the risk and sign him.

Attackers:

Joshua Zirkzee, Bologna

Zirkzee is another Bologna player that Juventus wants to sign, and if Thiago Motta becomes their next gaffer, all three players could join them. Zirkzee has been one of the most exciting attackers to watch in the league and will certainly add more goals to Juve’s game.

Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen

Boniface has just won the Bundesliga in his first season at Bayer Leverkusen, and the Nigerian could have been among the top scorers in the German top flight if he had not suffered a long-term injury. Should Juventus decide to offload one of their attackers, Boniface would be the perfect new signing to strengthen their attack.