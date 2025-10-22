Juventus have received a significant fitness boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid, as two key players, Edon Zhegrova and Fabio Miretti, have recovered and are included in the squad. Following their recent defeat to Como, the team faces intense scrutiny, and supporters are eager to see how the Old Lady will respond to the setback.

The club boasts one of the most talented squads in Europe, but recent performances have fallen short of expectations. Juventus will be hoping that the return of Zhegrova and Miretti provides a catalyst for improved results, particularly in the high-stakes match at the Bernabeu. Their reintegration into the squad offers tactical flexibility and additional quality options for the coaching staff.

Squad Reinforcements for Real Madrid

Both players had been sidelined due to injuries earlier in the season, but, as reported by Tuttojuve, they are now fully fit and ready to participate. Juventus regard Zhegrova and Miretti as vital components of the first team, and their return has been welcomed by both management and fans.

Miretti has yet to play a competitive game since his return from a loan spell at Genoa, making his involvement against Real Madrid particularly anticipated. Zhegrova, meanwhile, has made brief appearances for Juventus, showcasing glimpses of his quality. Supporters are eager to see him in full match action, believing that his presence could make a tangible difference for the team.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Expectations and Impact

The return of these players not only strengthens Juventus’ depth but also adds an element of unpredictability to their lineup. Zhegrova’s dynamic attacking ability and Miretti’s midfield intelligence provide complementary skills that can influence the team’s performance in key moments. The coaching staff will be looking to integrate their contributions effectively, aiming to secure a positive result against a formidable Real Madrid side.

As Juventus prepare for the Champions League encounter, the focus will be on translating their squad depth into cohesion and effective performance on the pitch. The inclusion of Zhegrova and Miretti represents a timely reinforcement, offering hope to fans that the team can regain form and respond to recent setbacks with a display of quality and resilience.