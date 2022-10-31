Two players returned to light training with the Juventus squad

Juventus has been handed a small boost in their bid to get some fit players available for their matches.

The Bianconeri have been plagued by injuries this term, affecting their performance under Max Allegri.

The Juve gaffer has been struggling to call on a fully-fit squad for much of this season and two men who have missed the last few games are Gleison Bremer and Angel di Maria.

Both players have been key men for the team this term, so they have missed their influence in the last few matches.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals they have returned to partial training this season.

It claims both players will not be available to play Juve’s next game, but they are now on their way to full fitness.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the best pieces of news we can get and it means Juve could soon have a fully-fit squad to play with.

However, we need to take things easy and not rush them back on the field because we want to keep winning matches.

The other options are good enough to help us get more wins on the board to stake a claim for themselves.