Adrien Rabiot is beginning to attract the attention of top clubs after it emerged that he will leave Juventus at the end of this season.

The midfielder signed only a one-year deal in the summer, even though Juve wanted him to pen a longer contract.

Their efforts to get him to extend his contract for a longer period have not been successful, so the Bianconeri are now looking to offload him as soon as they can.

The men in black and white are now moving on from the former PSG star, a decision that is encouraging clubs to get serious about signing him.

Rabiot is one of the best players in Turin, which explains why Juve wants him to stay, but he now looks set to move to the Premier League.

Tuttojuve reveals Manchester United and Newcastle United are targeting the midfielder.

These clubs were linked with a move for him last summer and might feel more confident about their chances of adding him to their group at the end of this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot seems interested in trying a new challenge, and he is too old for us to keep pushing him to stay in the group.